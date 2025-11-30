Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,522 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 175.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 28,200.0% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 389.8% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Santander started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In related news, CFO Curt Calaway sold 6,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $373,965.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,529.27. The trade was a 17.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of TSN stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $64.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 153.38%.

Tyson Foods declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 43,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

