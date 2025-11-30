F m Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

F m Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total transaction of $5,588,639.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,607 shares in the company, valued at $130,237,930.44. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,452 shares of company stock worth $17,987,397. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,912.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5,123.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,390.66. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,096.23 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $83.39 earnings per share. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Booking’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Robert W. Baird set a $6,325.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Booking from $6,700.00 to $6,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6,100.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Booking from $6,500.00 to $6,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,141.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Booking

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.