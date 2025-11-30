Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $48.14 Million Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software comprises approximately 5.8% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of CyberArk Software worth $48,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 12.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,129,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,904,000 after buying an additional 122,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $444,613,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1,598.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 979,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,964,000 after purchasing an additional 921,523 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 888,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 740,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,290,000 after purchasing an additional 335,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Saturday, November 1st. They set a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $520.00 target price (up from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $465.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.96.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 4.4%

CYBR stock opened at $465.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $491.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.66. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $288.63 and a fifty-two week high of $526.19.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $342.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.52 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

