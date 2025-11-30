Intech Investment Management LLC Has $441,000 Stock Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. $CNNE

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,069 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in Cannae by 6.3% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cannae by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,902 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 177,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cannae

In other news, Director Frank R. Martire sold 26,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $487,989.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $793.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. Cannae’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNNE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Cannae from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cannae in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cannae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cannae

Cannae Profile

(Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.