Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. $EVLV Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,505 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,402,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,336,000 after purchasing an additional 477,124 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 420.1% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $977,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Evolv Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Ellenbogen sold 80,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $666,953.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,083,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,213,517.86. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Charlton purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 44,081 shares in the company, valued at $250,380.08. This trade represents a 51.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 61,300 shares of company stock valued at $363,326 and have sold 1,911,445 shares valued at $15,560,635. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

Evolv Technologies Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of EVLV opened at $6.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.70. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.76% and a negative return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $42.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.73 million. Evolv Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

