Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Expro Group Holdings N.V. $XPRO

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,543 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XPRO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Expro Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,231,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 155,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 63,445 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,356,000 after buying an additional 859,000 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on XPRO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Expro Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Expro Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Expro Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Expro Group Trading Up 1.3%

XPRO stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. Expro Group Holdings N.V. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Expro Group had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $411.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Expro Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings N.V. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Expro Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.