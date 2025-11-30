Intech Investment Management LLC Has $439,000 Stock Position in Chimera Investment Corporation $CIM

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,130 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIM. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 71,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1.8% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 109,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

NYSE:CIM opened at $12.79 on Friday. Chimera Investment Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 21.93%.The company had revenue of ($60.05) million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Corporation will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently -370.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIM shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Chimera Investment from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chimera Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

