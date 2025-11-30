First National Advisers LLC Invests $204,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,112 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 16,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total value of $952,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 84,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,095,782.24. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $252.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $252.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.