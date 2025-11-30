Icon Plc $ICLR Shares Sold by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 88,510 shares during the period. Icon accounts for 2.6% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Icon worth $21,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 67.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,184,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,045,039,000 after buying an additional 2,893,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Icon during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,639,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Icon by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,752,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $545,730,000 after acquiring an additional 650,379 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,264,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icon in the second quarter worth approximately $67,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Icon Trading Up 0.1%

Icon stock opened at $183.82 on Friday. Icon Plc has a one year low of $125.10 and a one year high of $228.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICLR. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Leerink Partners set a $220.00 price target on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price objective on Icon in a report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Icon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Icon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Icon Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

