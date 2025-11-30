Origin Bancorp, Inc. $OBK Stock Position Lowered by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:OBK – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 44.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp Stock Down 0.4%

OBK opened at $36.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $41.17.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Origin Bancorp ( NYSE:OBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $99.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.95 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.05%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Willliam J. Iv Wallace bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $437,157.60. This represents a 21.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Mcgee bought 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.25 per share, with a total value of $25,071.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,244.75. This trade represents a 99.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 25,918 shares of company stock valued at $893,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on OBK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Origin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Origin Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Featured Articles

