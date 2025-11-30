SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. $IAS

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 73.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 57.6% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 17,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $175,950.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 415,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,835.67. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 25,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $263,672.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 145,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,525.20. The trade was a 15.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,131 shares of company stock worth $714,930. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

IAS stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $11.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $154.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.18 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 4.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial cut Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.52.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

