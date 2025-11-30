SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 80,602 Shares of Dover Corporation $DOV

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 98.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,602 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,342,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,870,986,000 after acquiring an additional 106,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,996,000 after acquiring an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $526,081,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dover by 7.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,272,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,586,000 after purchasing an additional 93,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Dover by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 983,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE DOV opened at $185.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. Dover Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.04 and a 1-year high of $222.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.36 and a 200-day moving average of $178.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Dover had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 28.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DOV. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price target on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $200.00 price target on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dover from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on DOV

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.