Anavex Life Sciences Corp. $AVXL Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 17.5% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 18,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,019,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,624,000 after acquiring an additional 54,985 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 10.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 470.0% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,024,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of AVXL opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.92. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $14.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVXL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Friday. Finally, Jones Trading lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Anavex Life Sciences

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.