SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,351 Shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF $EZA

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,351 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 65.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Trading Down 1.6%

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF stock opened at $66.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $527.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $69.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average of $58.58.

About iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

