SG Americas Securities LLC Has $287,000 Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. $LUMN

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,958 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,276,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911,803 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,520,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,700,000 after purchasing an additional 748,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,469,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 19.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,613,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after buying an additional 757,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,218,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after buying an additional 689,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LUMN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $4.10 to $4.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.72.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.45. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $11.95.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 158.40% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

