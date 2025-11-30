SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,933 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. $DX

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 271.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 35.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 89.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DX. UBS Group set a $13.25 price target on shares of Dynex Capital and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Dynex Capital Stock Up 0.6%

Dynex Capital stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.97. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $421.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.06 million. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 41.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.6%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is presently 137.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Smriti Laxman Popenoe acquired 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $51,801.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 407,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,230.08. This trade represents a 1.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,786.84. This trade represents a 3.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Articles

