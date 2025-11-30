4,143 Shares in Brady Corporation $BRC Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brady by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Brady during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Brady by 14.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Brady by 6.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 9.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brady in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $78.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.55 and its 200 day moving average is $73.63. Brady Corporation has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $84.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 12.50%.The business had revenue of $405.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 23.96%.

In other Brady news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 17,130 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $1,391,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 141,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,490,456.25. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 22,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $1,677,686.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 575,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,946,750. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,230 shares of company stock worth $7,276,132. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

