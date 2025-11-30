America’s Car-Mart, Inc. $CRMT Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 492.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1,316.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.18. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $62.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($1.38). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $125.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRMT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens dropped their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

