SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. $HZO

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,978 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HZO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 52.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in MarineMax by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HZO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.21. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $511.32 million, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.60.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $552.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.05 million. MarineMax had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.15%.MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. MarineMax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

