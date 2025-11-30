Valvoline $VVV Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,835 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth $110,501,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,748,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,678,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,458 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 315.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,510,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,728 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $25,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Valvoline from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valvoline from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Valvoline from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

NYSE:VVV opened at $31.86 on Friday. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 84.85%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1070.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Valvoline news, CEO Lori Ann Flees purchased 4,500 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $138,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,808.94. This trade represents a 6.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $102,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,961.88. The trade was a 15.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

