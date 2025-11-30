SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,095 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 159.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,317 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $3,085,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $2,674,000.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.69. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $48.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.55 million for the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 102.03% and a net margin of 7.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,215,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 126,667 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,813.51. This trade represents a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.