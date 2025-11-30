SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,223 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at about $13,894,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 909,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 652,155 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,801,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,420,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,844,000 after buying an additional 207,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,690,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 135,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,820. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $26.88 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.60.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $219.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.60 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.45 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NTCT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetScout Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTCT

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.