SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $321,000 in Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. $SNN

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 111.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 3,086.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $37.50 price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Smith & Nephew SNATS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew SNATS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Stock Performance

Shares of SNN opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $38.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average of $33.38.

About Smith & Nephew SNATS

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

