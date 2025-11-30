PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,166 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 49.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Century Communities by 142.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1,513.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 17.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $65.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average of $60.16. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.53. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $92.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $980.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.10 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCS

About Century Communities

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.