Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Makes New $92,000 Investment in Magnera Corporation $MAGN

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Magnera Corporation (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Magnera during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnera by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,601,000 after buying an additional 12,229 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnera by 38.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Magnera by 11,193.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Magnera by 194.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on MAGN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Magnera in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Magnera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Magnera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magnera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.
Magnera Trading Up 2.7%
Shares of MAGN opened at $14.15 on Friday. Magnera Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $503.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54.
Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.28 million during the quarter. Magnera had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%.
Magnera Company Profile
Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.
