Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Increases Holdings in Nuvation Bio Inc. $NUVB

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,274 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth $42,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 30.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dongfang Liu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,800. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Hattersley sold 100,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $877,800 in the last quarter. 29.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NUVB shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 target price on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:NUVB opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.39. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $8.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nuvation Bio had a negative net margin of 813.07% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvation Bio

(Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.