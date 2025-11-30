PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. $DNLI

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 20.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 13.9% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 target price on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a current ratio of 9.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.39. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $26.18.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

