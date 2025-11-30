Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $90,000 Holdings in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. $TNGX

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Tango Therapeutics were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 973,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 478,203 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 2,376.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 49,116 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Tango Therapeutics by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 737,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 220,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tango Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 477,401 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $4,845,620.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,386,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,873,726.10. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,070,307 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,962 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TNGX opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $11.20.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.15% and a negative return on equity of 60.80%. The business had revenue of $53.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.35 million. Analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNGX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

