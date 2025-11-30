7,103 Shares in Delcath Systems, Inc. $DCTH Bought by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after buying an additional 394,902 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Palisades Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 270,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 99,226 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on Delcath Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Delcath Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. The company has a market cap of $341.70 million, a PE ratio of 193.52 and a beta of 0.81. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.22 million. Delcath Systems had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.18%. Analysts expect that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delcath Systems announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $98,095.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 330,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,014.02. The trade was a 3.60% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

