SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,039 Shares of Trustmark Corporation $TRMK

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in Trustmark by 6.1% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 13,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Trustmark by 139.8% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85. Trustmark Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $41.33.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $207.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.13 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 19.82%.The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trustmark Corporation will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

TRMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Trustmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Trustmark in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

