Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Grows Stock Holdings in CeriBell, Inc. $CBLL

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report) by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in CeriBell were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CeriBell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 231,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in CeriBell in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CeriBell by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CeriBell by 3.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 125,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CeriBell in the first quarter worth about $175,000.

CBLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CeriBell from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CeriBell in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on CeriBell from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Shares of CBLL opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.33 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.25. CeriBell, Inc. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $32.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 million. CeriBell had a negative return on equity of 29.63% and a negative net margin of 63.35%. CeriBell has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CeriBell, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other CeriBell news, CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $756,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 798,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,075,782.55. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Raymond Woo sold 11,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $136,455.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 167,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,405.12. The trade was a 6.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,224 shares of company stock worth $1,032,300. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

