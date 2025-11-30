Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Acquires New Holdings in National Energy Services Reunited $NESR

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth about $115,000. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NESR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. National Bankshares set a $16.00 price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Down 0.5%

National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.38.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.46 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Research analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

