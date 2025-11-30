Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $125,000 Stake in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. $MLYS

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,035,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after purchasing an additional 603,464 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 55,269 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 1,007.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 269,283 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $4,896,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daphne Karydas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $689,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Gold sold 12,742 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $592,503.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,416,793 shares of company stock worth $62,019,643. Company insiders own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5%

MLYS opened at $43.16 on Friday. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mineralys Therapeutics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Mineralys Therapeutics Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

