Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Buys 2,199 Shares of PACS Group, Inc. $PACS

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in PACS Group were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACS. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 68.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 348,743 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in PACS Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PACS Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PACS Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 98,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 54,114 shares in the last quarter.

Get PACS Group alerts:

PACS Group Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of PACS opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77. PACS Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PACS. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of PACS Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PACS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PACS Group

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Todd Mitchell sold 159,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $4,769,128.84. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 755,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,591,938.04. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver bought 16,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $500,047.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 22,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,896.10. The trade was a 278.04% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure.

About PACS Group

(Free Report)

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.