Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $10.36 Million Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,317 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Everest Group worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Everest Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Everest Group from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Everest Group from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.77.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 11,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $307.38 per share, for a total transaction of $3,499,521.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 45,491 shares in the company, valued at $13,983,023.58. This represents a 33.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan Levine bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $306.08 per share, for a total transaction of $948,848.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,150.24. The trade was a 294.40% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:EG opened at $314.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.78. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $391.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.47.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.39 by ($5.85). The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 3.12%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

