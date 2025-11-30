TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI Holdings Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 31,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 21,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 30.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other TTM Technologies news, Director John G. Mayer sold 9,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $624,547.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 165,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,250,988.20. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Spoto sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $66,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 27,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,100.55. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,845. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTMI shares. Weiss Ratings raised TTM Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTMI stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $71.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.13.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $752.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

