PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. $NATH

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) by 16,616.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nathan’s Famous were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 2,558.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NATH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Nathan’s Famous in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

Shares of NATH opened at $92.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.14. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a one year low of $75.14 and a one year high of $118.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 143.21% and a net margin of 15.74%.The company had revenue of $45.69 million for the quarter.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

