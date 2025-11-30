Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 116.1% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 3,800 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,674.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 39,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,307.73. This trade represents a 10.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $25,960,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 246,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,672,683.88. This represents a 0.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463 and sold 18,498 shares valued at $506,660. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.