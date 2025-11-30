PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 17,540 Shares of Prothena Corporation plc $PRTA

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 3,594.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 29.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 311,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Prothena by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $10.75 on Friday. Prothena Corporation plc has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 62.17% and a negative net margin of 2,929.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Corporation plc will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRTA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Prothena from $15.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Prothena from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded Prothena to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Prothena

Prothena Profile

(Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.