Groupama Asset Managment Sells 18,450 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Groupama Asset Managment lowered its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 86.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,450 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 86.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,985,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,884 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 334.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,804 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 352.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,468,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,962,000 after buying an additional 1,144,296 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,722,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in United Airlines by 26.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,661,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,855,000 after buying an additional 964,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on United Airlines from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on United Airlines from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

United Airlines Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $102.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.99. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

