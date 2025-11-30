PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $118,000 Position in Evolution Petroleum Corporation $EPM

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM – Free Report) by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth $91,000. Algorithmic Investment Models LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.34 million, a P/E ratio of 78.62 and a beta of 0.51. Evolution Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum Corporation will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.2%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -4,800.00%.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

