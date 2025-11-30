Groupama Asset Managment Purchases New Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $386,364,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,963,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,489 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 347.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,232,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,741 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $122,849,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,242,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,788,000 after buying an additional 1,681,464 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of DAL stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.78.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. HSBC increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $69.20 to $73.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $858,112.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,730. This trade represents a 46.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,453,722.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 81,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,523.97. This represents a 22.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

