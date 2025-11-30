Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,767 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,809,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109,190 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $155,510,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,719,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,811,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,818,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,377,000 after purchasing an additional 986,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $83.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.14.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

