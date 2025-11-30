Vicky Gregg Sells 1,250 Shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) Director Vicky Gregg sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.76, for a total transaction of $239,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,015.12. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE DGX opened at $189.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $148.70 and a 12 month high of $197.55.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.09. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% in the third quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Quest Diagnostics

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.