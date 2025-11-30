Teresa Vermillion Sells 4,500 Shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) Stock

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) VP Teresa Vermillion sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,771.14. This trade represents a 20.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. Olin Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Olin had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Olin by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 90,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 29,344 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 17.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 291,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 43,073 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,925,000 after acquiring an additional 166,482 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Olin by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 37,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLN has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of Olin and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

