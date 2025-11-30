Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Shares Sold by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 52.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 51.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 82 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $499.52 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $419.00 and a 12-month high of $595.99. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.63.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 13.62%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.10 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.29.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

