Kennametal Inc. $KMT Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 293.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000.

Kennametal Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $27.68 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $497.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.68 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Kennametal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

