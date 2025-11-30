Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,759 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,461 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,261 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 39.7% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 19,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 203,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 203,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,204,000 after buying an additional 203,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.39 per share, with a total value of $136,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,089.03. The trade was a 52.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian G. Andrews purchased 1,525 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,504.88. This represents a 7.38% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,975 shares of company stock worth $1,216,346. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ COO opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average of $71.81. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $106.63.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.08%.Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COO shares. Weiss Ratings raised Cooper Companies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

