PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. $CIVB

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 251,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 377.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 221,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 175,514 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 26,461 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 148,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 32,760 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $22.78 on Friday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.47 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIVB. Hovde Group cut shares of Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Civista Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CIVB

Civista Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.