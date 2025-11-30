Marion Wealth Management Acquires 545 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,964 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 273,547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $60,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 122,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 29,934 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.9% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 320,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,241,000 after purchasing an additional 50,799 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,052,442 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $233.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.52 and a 200-day moving average of $223.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.78.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

